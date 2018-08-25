TROUTDALE,Ore. — A mother is mourning the death of her daughter, who died Friday in a Troutdale crash.

Sarah Pearson, 21, was killed after a car in which she was a passenger crashed on the Historic Columbia River Highway in Troutdale on Friday, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office reported.

Pearson died at the scene before emergency responders could arrive.

The driver, 18-year-old Noah Boege suffered minor injuries and remained at the scene.

Boege was arrested and charged with manslaughter, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and DUII (marijuana).

Pearson's mother, Corrina Hayden, said Boege was one of her daughter's best friends. She said she plans to try to visit him and offer him comfort.

Hayden said she misses her daughter.

"She's just so special," she said. "She was like an angel that was seeking happiness and couldn't find it."

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help pay for funeral arrangements for Pearson. You can also donate on Facebook.

