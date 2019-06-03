PORTLAND, Ore. — Snow flurries arrived in the Portland metro area on Wednesday morning and have continued into the afternoon.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday morning said the wintry mix may lead to slick spots in some areas.

"Reports of rain, sleet, or snow - or various combinations of these - around the Portland metro area. Might be possible slick spots, especially on elevated surfaces or sidewalks. Travel with care," the National Weather Service tweeted.

While the snow flurries have continued into the afternoon, most areas have seen no accumulation.

KGW meteorologist Rod Hill said the high temperature could nudge into the upper 30s and flurries should give way to a rainy afternoon as snow levels rise above 1,000 feet.

VIDEO: Snowflakes at the Reserve golf course in Aloha, Oregon

Another chance of early snow showers is in the forecast Thursday.

The weather service said there have only been 13 Marches when at least 0.1 inch of snow was recorded at Portland International Airport.

This week’s cold comes on the heels of the third-coldest February on record for Portland, in terms of mean temperature average.

KGW Rod Hill Another cold start to a March morning. Notice 22 degrees in Kelso and 8 degrees in The Dalles! Skies are clear over Portland, but clouds will increase this afternoon. Look for metro daytime highs...

The last time Portland saw a 50-degree high was back on Groundhog Day, Hill said. Since Feb. 2, Portland has seen all but one day with average temperatures below normal, including a record-low high temperature of 36 degrees on Feb. 27.

When will we see normal temperatures for this time of year? Hill says the majority of weather outlook models have shown the extreme cold breaking in mid-March

Normal mid-March daytime highs are usually between 55-60 degrees, Hill said.

