PORTLAND, Ore. — The possibility of snow did not materialize at lower elevations around Portland Tuesday night.

Expect light rain this morning in the Portland metro area with some icy spots, says KGW meteorologist Rod Hill. The high could reach 43 degrees, with the freezing level rising to 3,000 feet.

The National Weather Service said further south, problems could be greater.

"Light rain over Lane County will spread northward this morning," according to the National Weather Service. "Temperatures in many areas are still around, or just below reezing. So, this will result in areas of sleet or freezing rain for the interior lowlands.

A second chance of early snow showers is in the forecast Thursday.

The weather service said there has only been 13 Marches with at least 0.1 inch of snow recorded at Portland International Airport.

This week’s cold comes on the heels of the 3rd coldest February on record for Portland, in terms of mean temperature average.

The last time Portland saw a 50-degree high was back on Groundhog Day, Hill said. Since Feb. 2, Portland has seen all but one day average temperatures below normal, including a record-low high temperature of 36 degrees back on Feb. 27.

So when will we see normal temperatures for this time of year? Hill says the majority of weather outlook models have shown the extreme cold breaking in mid-March

Normal mid-March daytime highs are usually between 55-60 degrees, Hill said.

