Portland snow leads to few road closures Sunday morning

The central city saw a light dusting in the early morning hours, but there was more accumulation to the west

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portlanders woke up to varying levels of snow Sunday morning, with much of the downtown and inner eastside seeing only a light dusting to kick off an expected week of plunging temperatures and repeated snow flurries.

Other areas saw heavier snow and ice buildup overnight, particularly out toward the edges of the metro area, leading to a handful of road closures.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation tweeted on Sunday morning that its crews had applied anti-icer to designated city routes overnight, and that roads had begin to freeze at higher elevations.

PBOT's winter weather webpage includes a map to view snowplow activity and routes throughout the city.

Forest Grove Fire & Rescue reported seeing six inches of snow on the ground Sunday morning, and Multnomah County announced that a hilly portion of Northeast 238th Drive had been closed between Arata Road and Glisan Street after several vehicles spun out Sunday morning.

There easily 6 inches of snow in Forest Grove. Please stay home and avoid driving today. @NWSPortland #PQRobs #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/IUiRHMVBsC — Forest Grove Fire (@ForestGroveFire) December 26, 2021

The City of West Linn announced Sunday morning that several road segments with steep grades had been shut down including portions of Marylhurst Drive, Hidden Springs Road, Pimlico Drive, Summit Street, 12th Street and Skye Parkway.

The City of Beaverton announced that all city buildings including both library locations would be closed due to the weather.

Washington County announced that it had activated the 175th Avenue snow zone between Scholls Ferry and Rigert Roads, meaning drivers are required to use chains, studded tires or other traction control devices and can be fined for driving through the area without them.