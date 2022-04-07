Life Flight Network adds base in Salem

Ben Clayton, Life Flight Network's chief executive, said the new base would reduce response times when time is of the essence.

Example video title will go here for this video

SALEM, Ore. — A life-saving resource is enhancing its coverage to help people get medical attention as quickly as possible. Life Flight Network, a not-for-profit air medical service, has added a new base in Salem.

“Oftentimes, people can’t get the care that they need fast enough,” said Ben Clayton, chief executive of Life Flight Network.

Minutes and seconds matter when people are trying to survive life-threatening illnesses or injuries.

Life Flight currently operates several Oregon bases including in Aurora, Cottage Grove, Newport and Astoria. Clayton said the decision to add a base in Salem was due to the population and demand growth in the area.

“We operate over 50 aircraft in Oregon, Idaho, Washington and Montana and this is our newest base that will help support the communities of the lower valley,” Clayton said.

He said Life Flight Network helicopters and the teams inside can provide emergency blood transfusions and ICU-level care as patients are flown to a hospital or between hospitals.

Assistant director of operations Ron Looney said pilots train to get helicopters in the air fast. Once a call comes in from dispatch, pilots can take off in eight minutes during the day and 10 minutes at night, he said.

The job can be stressful, but to many who choose the line of work, it's special because it allows them to make a difference in other people's lives.

“We get a lot of enjoyment out of helping people when they need our help,” said Karen Charlton, a Life Flight nurse.

In January, Life Flight Network announced it would add a base in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. In late 2021, the organization said it would be adding 12 new helicopters to its fleet that were capable of flying faster, farther and smarter.