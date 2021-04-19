Man shot and killed by Portland officer had replica handgun, police say

Robert Douglas Delgado, 46, was shot and killed at Lents Park on Friday morning.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The man who was shot and killed by a police officer at a Portland park on Friday had a replica handgun, the police bureau said Monday.

Robert Douglas Delgado, 46, was shot at Lents Park during a confrontation with officers.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said officers went to the park after receiving a report of a man “quick-drawing and holding what looked like a handgun.”

PPB said the first officer arrived at the park at 9:36 a.m. Four minutes later at 9:40, Officer Zachary Delong shot and killed Delgado. The officer was about 90 feet away when he fired.

Police said officers called for an ambulance at 9:41, then started performing CPR on Delgado eight minutes after the shooting when they determined it was safe to approach.

PPB on Monday released a photo of the replica handgun with an orange tip and a handgun magazine.

There is no body camera video of the shooting with PPB officers do not wear body cams.