Young girl's lemonade stand in Everett shut down while nearby homeless camp remains

The 7-year-old was told to close up shop and now neighbors are calling out the city for what they see as hypocrisy as a homeless camp nearby poses problems.

EVERETT, Wash — Lemonade stands are a sweet summertime tradition for kids all across America, but it turned sour for a little girl in Everett when her stand was shut down by the city. Yet, a homeless encampment nearby remains.

Every summer, 7-year-old Elsa LaMaine sets up her lemonade stand at Everett's Rucker Hill Park.

"It's so much fun!" said the strawberry blonde through a smile where her two front teeth have fallen out. At her stand, Elsa sells drinks, treats and flowers suitable for a princess... but no princess story would be complete without a villain.

"There was a wicked witch who called the ranger," said Elsa, referring to a neighbor who complained to the city's Parks Department

A park ranger showed up last Saturday and told Elsa and her grandmother, Cherie LaMaine, to close up shop. According to the pair, they were told the city doesn't allow people to peddle products on public property.

"I was like, are you gonna shut it down?" queried the youngster.

"The ranger seemed really chagrinned," said Cherie. "He was very nice about it. He even took a picture with us, but he told her she had to move immediately."

The situation has angered neighbors because a homeless camp sits nearby on city property, but those folks are allowed to stay.

One 15-year homeowner who asked not to be identified for his family's safety told KING 5 in a statement, "The area has always been a problem. This past summer has been the worst. I don't feel safe in my backyard. I have called the police 5 or 6 times so far this summer. It seems homeless and criminals are more protected than law abiding folks. If people are happy with lemonade stands getting taken down and tents going up…it's only going to get worse."

In fact, in the middle of KING 5's interview with little Elsa, a completely naked man walked out of the woods and came parading past the park.

Cherie rushed her granddaughter away as she dialed 911. "We have homeless people coming through here all the time," she told the operator, "but this is really bad. He's totally naked."

Everett police responded within a few minutes. The man was later spotted at a homeless camp a few blocks away.

"We've had people coming through here swinging weapons," said Cherie. "Something's very wrong with this picture."

Ironically, Elsa always donates half of her lemonade stand profits to the local homeless shelter. This year it was $61.

"We're trying to help these people and this is what happens? It's unbelievable," said Cherie.

Elsa and her grandmother retreated to their backyard after the encounter with the naked man. Elsa passed out Oreos and drinks in fancy cups. Their attitude: when life gives you lemons...throw a tea party.

"She has handled it really well, which makes me happy," said Cherie, "but we need a better response to the things that are really dangerous. Leave the little kids alone for heaven's sakes. Let them have their lemonade stands!"