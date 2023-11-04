Legacy hospital plans to re-open birth center in Gresham

Legacy Health closed the Gresham facility on March 17 without official approval from the Oregon Health Authority.

GRESHAM, Ore. — Just three weeks after closing without Oregon Health Authority's (OHA) approval, Legacy Mount Hood Birth Center in Gresham will soon reopen, according to a letter sent to staff provided to KGW.

"Very excited and also a little hesitant as we would like to see the follow through. There has been a lack of transparency throughout this whole process," said Jenny Moyer, a nurse at the family birth center.

In the letter, Legacy's president said they're working out the re-opening details and will submit their plan to OHA. The birthing center expects to once again welcome pregnant patients within the next 90 days.

"I don't think it could have happened without the support from the community —without families and hospital staff and community organizations coming together," said Rep. Zach Hudson, whose district covers Troutdale, Fairview and parts of Gresham.

Legacy's initial closure announcement blamed the decision on a shortage of workers and financial losses. In its online FAQ, Legacy said the Gresham facility was an outlier among its six hospitals because of its relatively low number of births, ranging from 700 to 1,000 per year.

Patients in east Multnomah County were diverted to the Family Birth Center at Randall Children's Hospital in North Portland for labor and delivery services.