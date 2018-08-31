The Foo Fighters take over Safeco Field Saturday night for a stop on their Concrete and Gold Tour.

Concert-goers attending the show will need to review an updated list of prohibited items banned from Safeco Field. The list typically includes weapons, fireworks, pets, drones and other hazards.

But the list of banned items published for this weekend's concert includes a few unique ones, like "unflattering photos of Ryan Seacrest" and "Creem magazines that do not mention Ted Nugent."

The Foo Fighters are no stranger to a joke, but who knows what the punishment is for sneaking in one of these items:

Unflattering photos of Ryan Seacrest

Mixtapes not in CD format

Pirated VHS tapes of Land of the Lost , the series

, the series Creem magazines that do not mention Ted Nugent

Any mention of Friendster OR Webster (staring Emmanuel Lewis)

Beige or mustard colored macramé wall hangings

Leg warmers

Wallet Chains

Free radicals (including antioxidants or Hong Kong Phooey (as voiced by Scatman Crothers)

Derogatory press clippings of Shania Twain

Waist Packs

Any pencil that isn't number two (2) pencil

Homemade nut milks

