DUII driver causes multi-car Hwy 20 crash, 1 woman dead

Oregon State Police responded to a multiple-vehicle crash Friday that ended with a woman from Lebanon being killed.

LINCOLN COUNTY, OREGON, Ore. — A man has been arrested after driving his pickup truck into oncoming traffic where he hit two cars and struck a third vehicle where the driver sustained fatal injuries Friday afternoon, Oregon State Police said.

Troopers with OSP responded to Hwy 20 near milepost 20 just after 3 p.m. Friday. Troopers found 27-year-old Daniel Ruiz, of Monroe, crashed his Ram 2500 pickup into several vehicles before colliding with a Mazda Z3, driven by 20-year-old Lexi Brockmann, of Lebanon.

OSP said in a release Saturday morning Brockmann died from injuries she sustained during the crash.

As a result of OSP's investigation, troopers found Ruiz was wanted for outstanding warrants in Linn and Benton counties and arrested him. Troopers also said Ruiz has been charged and booked into the Lincoln County Jail for Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (DUII) and second-degree manslaughter.

No one else involved in the other collisions was seriously hurt, OSP said.