SCIO, Ore. — An 18-year-old Lebanon teen died in a Linn County crash in which icy roads were likely a factor, police said.

The crash happened at 11:16 a.m. Tuesday. Carson Gary Ceboll was driving a minivan west on Fish Hatchery Drive near Ede Road outside of Scio when he lost control and rolled the van into a tree.

Ceboll, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was wearing his seatbelt and all the airbags deployed, police said.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office reminds people that during the cold winter months, roads can be icy and dangerous even during dry conditions, and people should drive cautiously.

