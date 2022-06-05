Leafline network to connect 900 miles of trails in western Washington 56% complete

About 500 miles of trails spanning King, Pierce, Snohomish and Kitsap counties are already completed, with around 400 miles left to go.

SEATTLE — Gov. Jay Inslee and other regional leaders announced Wednesday their vision for completing the Leafline Trails Network, which would connect more than 900 miles of trail across four counties in Washington state.

About 500 miles of trails spanning the four counties, including King, Pierce, Snohomish and Kitsap, are already completed, according to the Leafline Trails Coalition, with around 400 miles left to go.

On Wednesday, officials announced their vision for the remaining 44% of the goal, which includes linking the existing trails and closing other gaps in the trail network.

The Leafline Trails Coalition also released an interactive map, showcasing the project.

The Leafline Trails Coalition said more than 60 partners and members had pledged support for completing the trails network, including REI Co-op and regional cities and park departments.

Inslee said he is proud to support the project.

"Connections are key; when we can walk, bike or roll without barriers to reach transit or anywhere we want to go, it reduces air pollution and makes Washington a better place to live," Inslee said Wednesday.

The Leafline Trails Coalition said it estimates trails generate $5.9 billion in environmental benefits each year. The coalition said one study showed completing just one trail in Pierce County could lead to 2 million fewer miles traveled by car annually.