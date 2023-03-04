Tips on bouncing back after a layoff

As part of National Explore your Career week, KGW Sunrise looks at ways to help you improve your career and improve your chances of landing a job.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — The week of April 2 marks National Explore your Career Week. All week long, KGW Sunrise is sharing some ways to do just that. From interview tips and resume help, to the right and wrong ways to request a raise.

First in the series, KGW Sunrise dives into what to do if you find yourself getting laid off by your employer.

1. Grieve your job loss

According to Austin Belcak, founder of Cultivated Culture, one of the first things you should do following a layoff is to grieve the loss and take time to process what happened. Focus on yourself and don't start updating your resume and applying for jobs just yet.

Instead, take a day or two for you and do nothing related to finding that next job. Think of your mental health. One rule of thumb to think about is that getting laid off is a reflection of your previous employer and its situation, not you.

2. Reassess your situation

Belcak said you should take this time to reassess your situation. Ask yourself if your previous career was a means to an end or the right fit. Make a list of the good and bad about your last job, and weigh the pros and cons. Maybe it's time to think of exploring a different field that would use your skills?

When looking over job postings and the requirements that are listed, you may find that you have skills some of the skills, but not all.

RELATED STORY: How to prepare for a layoff

3. Build your skills

Read through job descriptions and scan the requirements to see if you can find a course that would help build those skills. Then put them to use and create a portfolio that you can use to show future employers what you are capable of doing.

Belcak said to set a schedule and only search for jobs a couple of hours a day Spend the remainder of the day working on improving your skills.

It's important to not get burned out when applying for a job. Belcak said don't apply to every job out there. Instead, target certain companies you want to work for. Be focused and put your best application forward. You've likely heard the phrase, "quality over quantity."

4. Use your connections

Ask those in your network if they know of any job openings or anyone hiring in your desired field. You may find that your connections can open a door for you.

5. Housekeeping items

Make sure you have health insurance. Some companies will include that in a severance package, but smaller ones may not.