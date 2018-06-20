Lawyers from the ACLU and other groups said they have been turned away repeatedly when trying to meet with immigration detainees being held at a federal prison in Sheridan, Ore.

The volunteer lawyers have tried three times to meet with 123 asylum-seekers and other detainees being held at the prison and were turned away by ICE each time, according to Ian Philabaum, program director at the Innovation Law Lab. That group has been working with the ACLU of Oregon and other attorneys to provide free representation for the detainees.

“It has been extremely frustrating as an attorney to not provide the legal services they’re entitled to,” said Luis Garcia, an immigration attorney with Marandas Sinlapasai, P.C. in Lake Oswego.

Philabaum argued that ICE was violating both its own written policy and the Constitution by denying the detainees access to an attorney.

A written policy posted online by ICE states that “detainees shall be able to receive visits from legal representatives, consular officials and others in the community.”

ICE spokeswoman Carissa Cutrell said detainees held at the federal prison are governed by Bureau of Prison rules about visitation, not ICE’s policy.

“Bureau of Prisons facilities are governed by BOP standards, and the inmate handbook applies to ICE detainees current housed at these facilities,” Cutrell wrote in a statement. “ICE is working with BOP to permit additional phone calls, visitation and access to legal representatives for ICE detainees at these facilities.”

She said she did not have a timeline as to when lawyers would be allowed to visit.

Garcia said he was allowed to meet with some Mexican detainees as part of a visit by officials from the Mexican consulate, but that he wasn’t able to meet with detainees from other countries or provide ongoing legal services.

He said one man broke down in tears asking Garcia to help find his child, who was separated from him when he was detained. He said two men had also suffered gunshot wounds while still in Mexico but had not been provided any medical attention while in custody.

“They basically are accomplishing what the cartels and the gangs and the people trying to hurt them never could, which is tearing them away from their families,” Garcia said.

Philabaum said hundreds of lawyers around Oregon have volunteered their services on behalf of the detainees.

He said there are men from 16 countries being held at the facility. They speak 13 different languages, which provides an additional logistical challenge.

While he hasn’t met directly with the asylum-seekers, Philabaum said attorneys have spoken with some of their family members. Those family members said the detainees are being held in cells for as much as 23 hours a day, with an average of three beds per cell.

He said the detainees do not have access to a telephone and several aren’t sure what happened to their wives or children when they were detained.

He said most of the detainees are asylum-seekers, many from Mexico, Guatemala, India and China.

Mat Dos Santos, legal director for the ACLU of Oregon, said local prison officials seemed to be caught off-guard by the influx of immigration detainees in April and May. He said it appears the directive came from Washington, D.C. without local input.

Cutrell said ICE had to find alternative detention facilities because of a surge of illegal border crossings and the new zero-tolerance policy implemented by the Department of Justice.

“To meet the immediate need, ICE has entered into inter-agency agreements with BOP to acquire access to more than 1,600 additional beds at BOP facilities. The use of BOP facilities is intended to be a temporary measure until ICE can obtain additional long-term contracts for new detention facilities or until the surge in illegal border crossings subsides,” Cutrell wrote in a statement.

