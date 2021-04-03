Lawyer: Numerous women have accused former OHSU 'Tik Tok Doc' of sexual misconduct

Around 100 people gathered for a rally outside the administration building on the OHSU campus to support the woman that filed the initial lawsuit.

WARNING: This story contains graphic details that may be triggering to sexual assault survivors.



PORTLAND, Ore. — A lawyer for the woman who filed a lawsuit against Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) and Dr. Jason Campbell, who became well-known for his viral dancing videos on Tik Tok, says more women have come forward with similar allegations since the lawsuit was filed earlier in the week.

"Several of the cases, he would trap them in a room and turn them around and press his erection against their backsides. He did that to at least two women," said Kim Sordyl of Sordyl Law. "He would grab their hands and put it on his penis and say, 'If you want help with work, you know what you have to do.'"

On Wednesday outside MacKenzie Hall on the OHSU campus in Southwest Portland, a group of about 100 people gathered to show support for the woman in the lawsuit.

"For people to finally side with her, listen to her, believe her, it's incredibly powerful," Sordyl said.

The rally was organized by Dr. Sue Aicher, who has worked at OHSU for 20 years.

"I think for many of us, her story just really resonates and we feel like it's time for real action at OHSU," Aicher said, addressing the crowd. "This needs to be a safe work environment for everyone."

Aicher said she wasn't surprised to learn of the lawsuit or the allegations in it.

"I think the part that shocked me the most was this was a flagrant assault and nothing was done."

She and the others that gathered on the campus were there demanding accountability and change from OHSU

"If they can't stop sexual assault, then how do they stop harassment and intimidation and all the other stuff that comes with it?" Aicher said at the rally.

Campbell no longer works at OHSU and has since moved to Florida. He works at the University of Florida College of Medicine, but was placed on administrative leave since the lawsuit was filed.

OHSU provided a statement to KGW News on Sunday via email regarding the lawsuit: