Lawmakers given more time to redraw Oregon political lines

The unanimous decision by the justices will give legislative leaders nearly three extra months to do their work.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Supreme Court on Friday ruled that the Legislature will have until Sept. 27 to complete the redistricting process, giving lawmakers more time to draw political boundaries following a delay in crucial census data.

The unanimous decision by the justices will give legislative leaders nearly three extra months to do their work. Redistricting, the process where lawmakers redraw legislative and congressional districts, occurs every 10 years following the census.