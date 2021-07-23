Clark County deputy shot; authorities searching for 3 suspects in Vancouver

People who live near Interstate 205 and NE 87th Street are asked to stay inside or avoid the area.

Law enforcement in Vancouver are asking people who live near Interstate 205 and Northeast 87th Street to stay away or stay inside their homes as they search for three suspects who may be armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to report it to 911.

KGW has confirmed that a Clark County Sheriff's deputy was shot and seriously injured. Sgt. Brent Waddell with the sheriff's office said the deputy was taken to a local hospital. He could not say what led up to the shooting, only that it's an ongoing investigation.

We know the law enforcement officer shot is a deputy with @ClarkCoSheriff. His condition is unknown. Here’s more https://t.co/OmnkiXd6lv — Mike Benner (@MikeBennerKGW) July 24, 2021

Lots of @ClarkCoSheriff vehicles outside PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver pic.twitter.com/EYcvpD4so3 — Mike Benner (@MikeBennerKGW) July 24, 2021

The shooting happened at the Pointe Apartments on NE 109th Ave around 7 p.m. Friday. Neighbors at the apartments report hearing three gunshots.

The shooting scene is the Pointe Apartments on NE 109th Ave pic.twitter.com/AHWKv0nj0S — Mike Benner (@MikeBennerKGW) July 24, 2021