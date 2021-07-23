Clark County deputy shot; authorities searching for 3 suspects in Vancouver

Law enforcement in Vancouver are asking people who live near Interstate 205 and Northeast 87th Street to stay away or stay inside their homes as they search for three suspects who may be armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to report it to 911.
KGW has confirmed that a Clark County Sheriff's deputy was shot and seriously injured. Sgt. Brent Waddell with the sheriff's office said the deputy was taken to a local hospital. He could not say what led up to the shooting, only that it's an ongoing investigation.
The shooting happened at the Pointe Apartments on NE 109th Ave around 7 p.m. Friday. Neighbors at the apartments report hearing three gunshots.
This is a developing story and it will be updated.