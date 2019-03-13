KUSA - What's been dubbed a "bomb cyclone" glomped Colorado Wednesday, bringing with it wind gusts up to 80 mph near the airport, blowing snow, and highway closures around the state.
All six runways at Denver International Airport closed Wednesday afternoon due to "poor visibility on the airfield," the airport said. Four of them had reopened as of early Thursday morning.
Here is how much snow has fallen so far, as of 4 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. There are all snowfall totals over the last 24 hours.
- Telluride Ski Resort: 24 inches
- Nederland: 20 inches
- Shaffers Crossing: 19 inches
- Jamestown: 16.5 inches
- Genesee: 16 inches
- Aspen Park: 13.7 inches
- Woodland Park: 15 inches
- Evergreen: 12.5 inches
- Monument: 12 inches
- Silverton: 9.4 inches
- Pinecliffe: 9.2 inches
- Frederick: 9 inches
- Breckenridge: 8.4 inches
- Castle Pines: 8.2 inches
- Aurora: 10 inches
- Estes Park: 7.5 inches
- Black Forest: 13.5 inches
- Ken Caryl: 7 inches
- Durango: 7 inches
- Castle Rock: 6 inches
- Denver (downtown): 6 inches
- Cripple Creek: 6 inches
- Strasburg: 6 inches
- Pitkin: 6 inches
- Craig: 5.8 inches
- Federal Heights: 5.5 inches
- Louisville: 5.4 inches
- Westminster: 5 inches
- Steamboat Springs: 5 inches
- Manitou Springs: 5 inches
- Pagosa Springs: 5 inches
- Arvada: 4.5 inches
- Erie: 5 inches
- Thornton: 4.3 inches
- Lafayette: 4 inches
- Fort Collins: 6 inches
- Greeley: 3.7 inches
- Longmont: 3 inches
- Parker: 8 inches
- Broomfield: 3 inches
- Montrose: 2.8 inches
- Wheat Ridge: 2 inches
- Denver (DIA): 7.1 inches
- Leadville: 1.3 inches
- Carbondale: 1.2 inches
- Vail: 1.1 inches
Most of the snowfall ended late Wednesday evening or early Thursday morning. We'll see clearing and conditions and warmer temperatures through the rest of the week.
