KUSA - What's been dubbed a "bomb cyclone" glomped Colorado Wednesday, bringing with it wind gusts up to 80 mph near the airport, blowing snow, and highway closures around the state.

All six runways at Denver International Airport closed Wednesday afternoon due to "poor visibility on the airfield," the airport said. Four of them had reopened as of early Thursday morning.

Here is how much snow has fallen so far, as of 4 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. There are all snowfall totals over the last 24 hours.

Telluride Ski Resort: 24 inches

24 inches Nederland : 20 inches

: 20 inches Shaffers Crossing : 19 inches

: 19 inches Jamestown : 16.5 inches

: 16.5 inches Genesee : 16 inches

: 16 inches Aspen Park : 13.7 inches

: 13.7 inches Woodland Park : 15 inches

: 15 inches Evergreen : 12.5 inches

: 12.5 inches Monument : 12 inches

: 12 inches Silverton : 9.4 inches

: 9.4 inches Pinecliffe : 9.2 inches

: 9.2 inches Frederick : 9 inches

: 9 inches Breckenridge : 8.4 inches

: 8.4 inches Castle Pines : 8.2 inches

: 8.2 inches Aurora : 10 inches

: 10 inches Estes Park : 7.5 inches

: 7.5 inches Black Forest : 13.5 inches

: 13.5 inches Ken Caryl : 7 inches

: 7 inches Durango : 7 inches

: 7 inches Castle Rock : 6 inches

: 6 inches Denver (downtown) : 6 inches

: 6 inches Cripple Creek : 6 inches

: 6 inches Strasburg : 6 inches

: 6 inches Pitkin : 6 inches

: 6 inches Craig : 5.8 inches

: 5.8 inches Federal Heights : 5.5 inches

: 5.5 inches Louisville : 5.4 inches

: 5.4 inches Westminster : 5 inches

: 5 inches Steamboat Springs : 5 inches

: 5 inches Manitou Springs : 5 inches

: 5 inches Pagosa Springs : 5 inches

: 5 inches Arvada : 4.5 inches

: 4.5 inches Erie : 5 inches

: 5 inches Thornton : 4.3 inches

: 4.3 inches Lafayette : 4 inches

: 4 inches Fort Collins : 6 inches

: 6 inches Greeley : 3.7 inches

: 3.7 inches Longmont : 3 inches

: 3 inches Parker : 8 inches

: 8 inches Broomfield : 3 inches

: 3 inches Montrose : 2.8 inches

: 2.8 inches Wheat Ridge : 2 inches

: 2 inches Denver (DIA ): 7.1 inches

): 7.1 inches Leadville : 1.3 inches

: 1.3 inches Carbondale : 1.2 inches

: 1.2 inches Vail: 1.1 inches

Most of the snowfall ended late Wednesday evening or early Thursday morning. We'll see clearing and conditions and warmer temperatures through the rest of the week.

