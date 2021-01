Not a good start to 2021 for the residents of this 4-plex in Beaverton. A large oak tree fell on an end unit, trapping 2 people for a short time. According to @TVFR, they were eventually able to get out on their own without injuries. @KGWNews #treedown #oaktree #Beaverton pic.twitter.com/G9SglFLMSR