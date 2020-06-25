Large tree branch falls onto parked car with people inside next to Powell Park

PORTLAND, Ore. — A large tree branch fell onto a parked car with people inside Thursday morning in Southeast Portland.
The car was parked along Southeast 22nd Avenue next to Powell Park.
Portland police and firefighters responded to the area and closed 22nd Avenue between Southeast Powell Boulevard and Gladstone Street.
The extent of injuries to the people in car is unknown.
This story will be updated.
