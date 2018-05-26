HILLSBORO, Ore. -- A large scrap wood fire broke out near Hillsboro Friday night.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said the fire first began in a wood chip pile at around 8:30 p.m. at 3205 SE Minter Bridge Rd. Wind then blew some embers into a scrap wood pile, where the embers sparked into the flames that have lit up the night sky, according to Lt. Brandon Pratt with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Witnesses reported flames were 100 feet high.

Pratt said crews are trying to keep the fire in check as it may burn through the night. He said it's hard for crews to get close to the fire because of its size.

"There's a lot of wood there and there's a lot of fire burning," he said.

Pratt said there is no danger for the buildings nearby, but people in the area may want to close their windows.

"You might smell something throughout the valley but we're not too concerned," Pratt said. "I've been told by the company that owns this facility the wood is clean wood."

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

