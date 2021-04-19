Crews battle large commercial fire in SE Portland

The fire started around 3:30 a.m. Monday at the Portland Garment Factory, located at SE 79th and Stark.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters battled a large fire Monday morning at Portland Garment Factory, a business located at Southeast 79th Avenue and Stark Street. The fire started around 3:30 a.m.

Portland fire officials said they used interior fire attacks, trying to aggressively fight the fire from the inside. The roof of the building collapsed, fire officials said.

A body shop on Stark Street may have been damaged, fire officials said, but no other nearby businesses were affected. Fire officials said about a dozen people were were evacuated from nearby apartments.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.