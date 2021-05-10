x
Watch live: Large commercial fire burning in Southeast Portland

The fire is burning a building that houses multiple businesses along Southeast Hawthorne and 13th Avenue.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire at a commercial building along Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard near 13th Avenue. 

The building holds multiple businesses, including a restaurant and retail stores. Photos and video show the building has suffered severe damage. Portland Fire said the roof of the building has collapsed. 

Portland Fire & Rescue has not released any information on the cause of the fire. There are multiple units on scene and people should avoid the area. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

A large commercial fire in the area of Southeast 13th Avenue and Hawthorne Boulevard in Portland, Ore. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.

   

