Watch live: Large commercial fire burning in Southeast Portland

The fire is burning a building that houses multiple businesses along Southeast Hawthorne and 13th Avenue.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire at a commercial building along Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard near 13th Avenue.

The building holds multiple businesses, including a restaurant and retail stores. Photos and video show the building has suffered severe damage. Portland Fire said the roof of the building has collapsed.

Police say a several businesses are impacted by the fire pic.twitter.com/GjzhppurUg — Christelle Koumoué (@ChristelleK_TV) October 5, 2021

Portland Fire & Rescue has not released any information on the cause of the fire. There are multiple units on scene and people should avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.