A large avalanche released on the southeast end of the bowl of Tumalo Butte on Wednesday.

According to the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, the avalanche traveled about a quarter of a mile and was destructive enough to injure or kill a person if they had been in the area. Probes determined the snow was 9 feet deep.

Luckily, no one was injured.

The Sheriff's Office said this is a reminder of the dangers of traveling and recreating in the back country and wilderness area of Oregon. In a press release, the agency said people planning to recreate in the area should have the appropriate gear including an avalanche beacon, shovel, probe and the appropriate training.

During an investigation, volunteers noticed that there were large cracks at the summit of the ridge due to bike tracks which were directly above the slide.

