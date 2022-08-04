22 people displaced by large fire at Lake Oswego apartments

Investigators say it was a cooking-related fire that started in a downstairs unit and spread to 22 other apartments. A total of 22 people were displaced by the fire.

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — One person was injured and at least one cat died in a fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Lake Oswego on Thursday night, Lake Oswego Fire reported.

The fire started around 7:30 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex on Evergreen Road and 3rd Street in Lake Oswego, according to Lake Oswego Police. Fire officials said seven units were completely damaged with a total of 22 units affected.

Investigators said the cause of the fire was cooking-related and that it started in a downstairs unit. The tenant of the unit where the fire started suffered burns to his chest and was treated and released from the hospital, Lake Oswego Fire reported. Officials said they plan to release more details Friday morning.

Drone video from the scene showed flames burning through the roof with plumes of smoke.

The Red Cross Cascades is helping 22 people who were displaced by the fire. Nine of those requested shelter.