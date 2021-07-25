Lake Oswego School District will require masks for unvaccinated students under 12

The Oregon Department of Education is allowing districts to make their own safety plans. Lake Oswego worked with Clackamas County Public Health.

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — Lake Oswego released its draft health and safety plan that is set to be finalized on Monday, August 2. It outlines the mandates and practices that will be in place for when all students return to school full time.

Masks

Lake Oswego School District (LOSD) said it plans to mandate masks indoors for students under 12 who are not currently eligible for any vaccine. It is strongly recommended that unvaccinated students wear a mask but not mandatory. Masks are also required on public transit, including on school buses.



Quarantining



An exposure is defined as an unvaccinated person who has had close contact with a COVID-positive person. LOSD says that vaccinated people will not need to quarantine and vaccine status will need to be confirmed. Students who were within 3 or more feet of an infected student will not need to quarantine if both students were consistently wearing a face mask.

Physical distancing