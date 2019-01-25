BUXTON, Ore. — A fatal single-vehicle crash closed Highway 26, about 10 miles west of Banks, for hours on Thursday afternoon, according to the Oregon State Police.

The crash was reported shortly before 2 p.m. at the west entrance of the Dennis L. Edwards Tunnel.

Brian Glover, 52, of Lake Oswego was driving eastbound in a BMW X1 when he left the roadway and crashed into the stone tunnel embankment, investigators said.

Passersby tried to help Glover, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Banks Fire District 13. He may have suffered a medical emergency before the crash, police said.

The highway was reopened at around 5:30 p.m.

Oregon State Police