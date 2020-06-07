Lake Oswego father, 3 children among victims in Idaho plane crash

Sean Fredrickson and his children, Hayden, Sofie and Quinn were on one of the two planes that collided.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Lake Oswego golf pro and his three children were among the victims of a collision between two planes over an Idaho lake Sunday afternoon.

Oswego Lake Country Club General Manager Bryan Fisher told KGW that Sean Fredrickson and his three children were onboard one of the planes and did not survive the crash.

Authorities have not yet identified any of the victims.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office on Monday said one of the aircraft was a float plane operated by Brooks Seaplane of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, which operates scenic flights over Lake Coeur d’ Alene.

That plane was carrying five passengers, including three children, and a pilot.

The sheriff’s office says the second airplane was a Cessna 206 that was carrying at least two people.

The bodies of three victims have been recovered so far.

Fisher released the following statement about the Fredrickson family:

“The loss of Sean Fredrickson and his children Hayden, Sofie and Quinn is devastating. Sean was an exceptional Golf Professional who was awarded the PGA Professional of the Year honor in 2019 by the Pacific Northwest Section PGA. Oswego Lake Country Club was honored to have him as a member of our family. His positive spirit and joy for the game of golf was contagious. But more importantly, Sean was a tremendous husband, father and friend. Our love and heartfelt sympathy goes to his wife April, his family and friends during this time of loss.”

April Upchurch, Frederickson's wife and the mother of his children, told KREM in Spokane that her family was "taken too soon in an unimaginable way." She asked people to keep her family in their prayers and not to waste a single minute with their loved ones.

A full statement from April Upchurch is as follows:

"Many of you know that I lost my husband and beautiful children in a plane wreck over Lake Coeur d ‘Alene yesterday. I am reeling from the loss, but take solace in the fact that they were on an adventure and so excited for their first sea plane ride.