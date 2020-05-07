NTSB, FAA investigating Lake Coeur d'Alene plane crash that killed eight

A float plane operated by a company offering tours of Lake Coeur d'Alene was one of two involved in the deadly crash.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration have arrived in Coeur d'Alene to investigate a plane crash that killed eight people.

Six bodies have been recovered after two planes collided and crashed into Lake Coeur d'Alene on Sunday afternoon, while two victims are still missing on Tuesday, according to Lt. Ryan Higgins with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office. The recovered victims' names will not be released until the coroner's office positively identifies them.

Two of the victims were recovered at the lake surface, while the remaining four were found relatively close to the main crash scene, Higgins said.

“We’re gonna take our time, we’re going to try to bring closure to the families as quickly as possible," Higgins said on Monday. "But we also want to ensure the safety of our divers and our personnel, so we’re not going to rush anything."

Dive teams are working to recover the remaining two victims on Tuesday, but the wind has caused some problems, according to Higgins. Sun-up Bay Boat Launch has been closed to help facilitate recovery operations and authorities are asking people to avoid the crash scene.

A float plane from Brooks Seaplane in Coeur d'Alene and a Cessna that flew out of Spokane's Felts Field were involved in the crash. Higgins said authorities believe there are two crash locations, with the entire crash scene spanning about 500 yards.

“There’s a chance that the planes could be intermingled. That’s what we don’t know," Higgins said, adding that the NTSB and Sonar teams are reviewing video footage to make a determination.

It is unclear right now if all of the recovered victims were on board the float plane or if some were on the Cessna, according to Higgins.

There is no fuel or oil leakage from the crash, and everything on the surface has dissipated since the crash, according to Higgins. Any oil that comes up as part of the recovery process will likely be contained by booms.

Any witnesses with video or photos of the crash are asked to contact the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office at 208-446-1300.

Mobile users, tap here to watch a full press conference with Lt. Higgins

Watch Live: Kootenai County Sheriff's Office holds press conference about fatal plane collision WATCH LIVE: The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is holding a press conference on the fatal plane collision over Lake Coeur d'Alene on Sunday. Six victims have been recovered. Posted by KREM 2 News on Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Float plane from local tour company involved in crash

A float plane operated by Brooks Seaplane, a company stationed at the Independence Point dock that offers scenic flight tours of Lake Coeur d'Alene, was one of the two planes involved.

Passengers on the float plane included three children, two adults and one pilot, according to Higgins.

Authorities identified the pilot as 58-year-old Neil Lunt from Liberty Lake. Four of the passenger are 48-year-old Sean K. Frederickson from Liberty Lake, and a 16-year-old female, an 11-year-old male and a 16-year-old male who are his children and stepchildren.

Another man on the plane has yet to be identified.

A spokesperson for Oswego Lake Country Club confirmed on Monday that Frederickson, a golf professional, and the children were killed in the crash.

April Upchurch, Frederickson's wife and mother of the three children, told KREM that her family was "taken too soon in an unimaginable way." She asked people to keep her family in their prayers and not to waste a single minute with their loved ones.

A memorial is in place at the float plane's stall with flowers left for the victims and a book for people to share their favorite memories of Brooks Seaplane or those who lost their lives.

The second plane was a Cessna from Lewiston but flew out of Felts Field in Spokane. It was carrying two people who have not yet been identified.

Both planes have been located in 127 feet of water by the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Sonar Team. Higgins said crews have not determined when they will be able to recover the planes.

Witnesses describe planes colliding, crashing into lake

Witnesses said the two planes hit each other above the lake and then fell into the water.

“It was a cracking nose – a loud crack," said Grant Marchant, who witnessed the crash.

Marchant said he then saw what appeared to be one of the planes falling out of the sky.

Angie Bishop described what she saw as a "big eruption of flames."

"...You could just see debris falling with it and you can tell it was obviously an airplane in the sky. But it fell to the ground and a huge loud noise followed it," she said. "t was pretty terrifying. We were all standing at the beach watching it and completely shocked at what we saw."