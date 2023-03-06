Mother of Kyron Horman raises funds to keep the search for her missing son alive

Kyron Horman has been missing since June 4, 2010, when the then-second grader was last seen at Skyline School in Northwest Portland.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Volunteers set up a car wash in Beaverton on Saturday to raise money for a boy that has been missing for 13 years. Kyron Horman was last seen at Skyline School in Northwest Portland on June 4, 2010. He was in the second grade.

On Friday, Horman’s mother Desiree Young met with Multnomah County Sheriff Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office, as the case of her son's disappearance remains open.

Young organized the weekend car wash in order to raise money for more searches and a private investigator.

Law enforcement still does not have any answers to the disappearance of Kyron Horman. When he first went missing, the case led to the largest search and rescue operation in Oregon history.

Police searched through the night and distributed photos, but Horman was not found.

"I wish we could've protected him from this," Young said.

Young said she is now working with new Multnomah County Sheriff Nicole O’Donnell, whose husband Bob O’Donnell was the lead investigator after Kyron Harmon disappeared. Young said she has also met with the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said that the case remains “open and active.” Investigators are now using new software and digital forensics in hopes of finding Harmon.

"We won't give up until Kyron is found and justice is served — however long that takes," car wash volunteer Stacey Green said.

Nobody has been charged in the case, but investigators previously focused on Kyron’s stepmother, Terri Horman, who dropped the second grader off at school the day he disappeared.

"I just want to say to Terri, we're coming for you,” Young said. “Don't sleep."

Terri Horman has denied any wrongdoing.

Last year, Young raised $3,000 in one day of car washes. As of 11 a.m. Saturday morning, she had raised around $500.

The car wash will continue Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 15825 Southwest Walker Road in Beaverton. People can also find out how to donate to the cause on the fundraiser's Facebook page.