Where is Kyron Horman? Portland boy missing for 10 years

PORTLAND, Ore. — June 4 marks 10 years since Kyron Horman disappeared. He was last seen at Skyline School in Northwest Portland. He was in second grade when he vanished and he has never been found.

The boy's disappearance prompted the largest search-and-rescue operation in Oregon history.

Kyron's stepmother, Terri Horman brought him to school on June 4, 2010 for a science fair. The 7-year old was later reported missing after he didn't make it home.

Terri Horman has denied being involved in Kyron's disappearance. There have been no arrests in the case.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the case remains open and active.

"Kyron Horman's disappearance continues to have a profound impact on our community. We remain just as dedicated to this investigation as we did 10 years ago," a sheriff's office spokesperson wrote in a statement.