Mother of Kyron Horman holds rally to push District Attorney to take another look at the case

Desiree Young and supporters gathered outside the Multnomah County Courthouse on Saturday demanding justice for her son, who went missing in 2010 at age 7.

PORTLAND, Ore — Their numbers were small but their message powerful and heartfelt. Friends, family and strangers came to support Desiree Young in demanding justice for her son Kyron Horman at a rally on Saturday.

"I can't imagine as a mother what she goes through every day," said Merry Kruse, who attended the rally.

Kyron Horman disappeared from Skyline School in Northwest Portland in June 2010. He was 7 years old at the time.

"Anytime a missing child's case gets quiet, it gets dangerous" said Young.

His mother planned the rally outside the Multnomah County Courthouse to send a message, "one to bring awareness to Kyron again."

"It's been very quiet lately," she said. "We are also putting pressure on the DA to start a task force."

The missing second grader's mom said she's been trying to set up a face-to-face meeting with District Attorney Mike Schmidt for months, but that hasn't happened.

In a statement, Schmidt said "My heart goes out to Kyron's family and the dedicated and compassionate community they have built around his disappearance, to date, this case is open and we remain committed to investigating new facts and evidence should either surface."

Young said she would like the Schmidt to convene a task force in the case, which could help review evidence, revisit old witnesses and create a strategy for cracking the case. She said just wants answers — no matter the outcome.

"I don't know if we're going to be able to bring Kyron back home, and we need to be prepared for that," she said.

No charges have ever been filed in the case, despite continued focus by investigators on Kyron's stepmother, Terri Horman, who dropped Kyron off at school the day he disappeared.

Horman has long denied any wrongdoing. But Young has always maintained she was somehow involved.

"We want Terri to know we're out here still fighting for Kyron and she's not going to win," she said.