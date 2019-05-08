BEAVERTON, Ore. — It's been 9 years since Kyron Horman disappeared from Skyline Elementary in Portland, but the search for him is still going strong.
On Sunday, people came together in Beaverton for Kyron's Car Show, an annual event now in its eighth year, that raises awareness about Kyron's case and other missing children.
Horman has been missing since June 4, 2010.
"The investigation is still very active, and I think that that's one thing that's very important," said Kyron's father, Kaine Horman. "They have a lot of investigators coming in and off the case that we've been brief on. They still have the multi-agency approach, but they've kind of added a few more in as they've gotten more tips and leads. They continue to go through the case top to bottom."
Kaine has organized Kyron's Car Show each of the past 8 years. It's a fun event, but its greater purpose is what inspires people like Steven Hopper, the president of the Mustang Wranglers, to bring their cars each year.
"We're here to support Kaine and his charity, the Kyron Horman Foundation," Hopper said. "We do everything we can to help him."
All proceeds from the event go to the foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to helping families of missing children.
Part of the foundation's mission is raising awareness, which is something Kaine says is still needed in Kyron's case. He said recent statements about the search area being narrowed aren't true.
"I know that recently there were some statements in the media made around honing in or limiting a search area or a few other things that might indicate that maybe there's a light at the end of the tunnel on this thing, and that's not the case," Kaine said. "We are still actively looking for him. To my knowledge, via the briefings I've had, there is no narrowed search area."
RELATED: 'We're looking in key areas': Kyron Horman's mother says search area narrowed to less than 100 acres
This car show comes just two months after Kyron's mother, Desiree Young, sat down with KGW's Kyle Iboshi. Young also said the investigation is "very active," with recent searches and new computer and phone evidence.
