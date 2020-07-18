Klamath County officials searching for missing 3-year-old

On Friday, July 17, at around 8:30 p.m. officials began searching an area northeast of Gilchrist for a 3-year-old boy who was lost while camping with family in the area.

Search and Rescue teams from Deschutes County, Crook County, Jefferson County, Lake County, Jackson County, Siskiyou County as well as air and ground resources from Oregon Air National Guard, Oregon State Police, US Forest Service, and Bureau of Land Management are also aiding in the search.



Search teams are using K9 teams, drones, people on the ground and horseback riders to search for the missing boy.