'Red House' family owns second home in same neighborhood

The family at the center of the "Red House" protest and encampment has a second home, as first reported by OPB.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The family at the center of the "Red House" protest has a second home less than two miles away in North Portland, KGW News has confirmed through property records.

Friday marked the fourth day of a protest encampment outside the "Red House" that has closed off at least two blocks of North Mississippi Avenue with barricades. They're hoping to stop the eviction of the Kinneys, a Black and Indigenous family that has owned the home for decades.

In response to the protests that have captured national attention, the developer who bought the house in 2018 at a foreclosure auction told The Oregonian he's willing to sell the home back to the family.

A crowdfunding effort to save the house has ramped up, raising nearly $300,000 to buy back the house.

In the meantime, the Kinney family has been living in their second home, which is located less than two miles away, OPB first reported Friday.

The "Red House" was bought by Roman Ozeruga with Urban Housing Development LLC. Following several days of protests, this week, Ozeruga sent a statement to KGW’s Maggie Vespa, saying he is looking for ways to end the conflict.