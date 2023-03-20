The Independent Force Investigation Team is investigating the shooting.

SEATTLE — A King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) detective was shot Monday morning while serving an eviction notice and is being treated at Harborview Medical Center.

Three KCSO detectives were serving an eviction notice in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood at a residence just before 9:30 a.m., according to a press release from the Independent Force Investigation Team (IFIT). After contacting the 29-year-old resident, gunfire was exchanged and one of the KCSO deputies was shot.

The resident barricaded themselves inside the residence. The resident was later found dead inside.

The deputy who was shot was transported to the hospital, where Harborview Medical Center confirmed to KING 5 that the detective is in critical condition. The deputy's injuries required surgery, according to IFIT.

Meeghan Black, a spokesperson for IFIT, said the deputy was in stable condition as of 2:30 p.m. and appeared to be in "good spirits" and "communicative" while he was being taken to the hospital.

The deputy, according to Black, was shot in the upper torso. The ballistics vest the deputy was wearing did not protect him from the bullet.

The wounded deputy has been with the sheriff's office for about 25 years.

The two other deputies have been with the sheriff's office for 24 and 26 years respectively.

Two of the three deputies shot fired their weapons, according to Black.

A large police response in the area of the shooting caused several streets in the neighborhood to be shut down for an extended period of time on Monday morning.

As of March 7, there were 65 officers shot in the line of duty nationwide this year, which is a 33% increase over 2021, according to the national Fraternal Order of Police. Of those officers, eight were killed by gunfire.