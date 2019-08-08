KGW hosted a Red Cross Blood Drive this week to help the organization with their life-saving efforts.

The Red Cross will tell you that the need for blood is great and the need for blood is constant, but during the Summer months that need grows even larger.

“20 percent of our blood comes from High School students,” explains Red Cross Donor Recruitment Account Manager Shelly Kroll. “Over the Summer there’s no High School (and) we lose 20 percent of our supply.”

There are other factors that increase the need for blood right now, too. Many elective surgeries, where blood may be needed, are scheduled during the Summer. The Summer Season, and the increase in outdoor activity that comes with it, also leads to an increase in accidents. Plus, many people who give blood regularly during other parts of the year take vacations and aren’t available to schedule a blood donation in the Summer.

Another option for people who want to give blood is what’s known as a Power Red donation. During a Power Red donation, a donor gives a concentrated dose of red cells, the part of the blood used every day for those needing transfusions as part of their care. This type of donation uses an automated process that separates red blood cells from the other blood components, then safely and comfortably returns plasma and platelets to the donor.

Donors with type O negative, O positive, A negative or B negative blood are strongly encouraged to consider giving a Power Red donation.

To schedule a donation, visit www.redcrossblood.org.