x
KGW earns 43 Emmy nominations, including top station award for 'overall excellence'

KGW earned more nominations than any other Portland news outlet and is the only Portland commercial station nominated for overall excellence.
Credit: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. — KGW received a total of 43 nominations for the 2021 Northwest Emmy® awards by the Northwest chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) in a competition that includes the Seattle market.

KGW earned more nominations than any other Portland news outlet and is the only Portland commercial station nominated for overall excellence. The nomination total is the most in KGW’s history.

“It is rewarding to be recognized for our work during 2021, a year filled with difficult stories, smart solutions, and inspiring people. Our dedicated team focuses each day on how we can tell unique and compelling stories that make a difference and help improve the community. It’s gratifying to see that we are fulfilling our mission of re-thinking what local news can be and serving our community with journalism that truly matters,” said Steve Carter, President and General Manager of KGW.

The nominations for outstanding work span every aspect of journalism including best morning and evening newscasts, daily news report, hard news report, continuing coverage, light feature, serious feature, business consumer, crime, environment/science, politics/government, historical/cultural, interactive media, and public affairs program.

The KGW marketing team is nominated three times for best news promo campaigns, three Program Promo Campaigns, in addition to best commercial single spot and commercial campaign.

Details of each award nomination may be found below:

Overall Excellence

  • Steve Carter, General Manager

Evening Newscast

  • The Story: Meth in Portland • Mila Mimica, Stephanie Villiers, Maggie Vespa, Ashley Koch
  • The Story: Who You Gonna Call? • Mila Mimica, Stephanie Villiers, Maggie Vespa

News Special

  • Understanding Gun Violence • John Tierney, Kyle Iboshi, Gene Cotton, Andrew Dorn, Cristin Severance, Dan Haggerty

Continuing Coverage

  • Hayden Island Dealing with Abandoned Ships, Rampant Crime • Morgan Romero
  • Pushing for Accountability After a Deadly Heat Wave • John Tierney, Mila Mimica, Stephanie Villiers, Maggie Vespa, Andrew Dorn

Daily News Report

  • Bob & Nancy • Katherine Cook

Hard News Report

  • The Impact of an Encampment • Kyle Iboshi, Kurt Austin

Light Feature

  • The Santa of Willamina Avenue • Jeff Kastner
  • First True Love • Katherine Cook, Jon Gudgel

Serious Feature

  • Saving the Enchanted Forest • Laural Porter, Kurt Austin

Crime

  • Why Don't Portland Police Have Body Cameras? • Kyle Iboshi, Gene Cotton

Health/Medical

  • Declan the Dinosaur • Laural Porter, Kurt Austin

Health/Medical Long Form

  • Overwhelmed: Inside Oregon's ICUs • John Tierney, Pat Dooris, Christine Pitawanich, Nick Beber, Zachary Carver

Environment/Science

  • Let's Get Out There • Jon Goodwin

Politics/Government

  • ODOT Contributed to a Car Going Off a Bridge • Kyle Iboshi, Kurt Austin
  • Redistricting & Gerrymandering • Stephanie Villiers

Arts/Entertainment

  • Desperate for Laughs • Katherine Cook, Jon Gudgel
  • An illustration of Ascending Flow • Brittany Falkers

Diversity Equity Inclusion

  • Queer Heroes • Galen Ettlin
  • A Dragon Chasing the Sun: The Story of Hazel Ying Lee • Christine Pitawanich

News Promo Single Spot

  • Overwhelmed: Inside Oregon's ICUs • Randy Cobb

News Promo Campaign

  • Portland's Housing Crisis • Randy Cobb, Kevin Ebel, Jeff Patterson

Program Promotion Campaign

  • The Story • Kevin Ebel, Jeff Patterson, Ellen Boynton, Amanda Lashbaugh, Randy Cobb, Jennifer Woodruff, Skyler Stever

Commercial Campaign

  • KGW Good Energy • Josh Schreck, Kevin Ebel, Jeff Patterson, Joseph DeGise, Skyler Stever
  • Toyota-Start Your Impossible • Joseph DeGise, Kevin Ebel

Public Service Announcement Single Spot or Campaign

  • KGW Vaccine Campaign • Josh Schreck, Kevin Ebel, Jeff Patterson, Skyler Stever

Weather Anchor

  • Matt Zaffino

Sports Anchor

  • Orlando Sanchez

Reporter – News Single Shift

  • Katherine Cook

Reporter – News Special Assignment 

  • Laural Porter

Program Correspondent

  • Grant McOmie

Live News Producer

  • Stephanie Villiers

Writer

  • Katherine Cook
  • Laural Porter
  • Laural Porter

Photographer

  • Kurt Austin

Photographer Short Form or Long Form Content

  • Jeff Kastner

News Editor

  • Kurt Austin

Audio

  • Kurt Austin

Video Journalist

  • Devon Haskins
  • Steven Redlin
  • Jon Goodwin

