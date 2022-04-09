KGW earns 43 Emmy nominations, including top station award for 'overall excellence'

PORTLAND, Ore. — KGW received a total of 43 nominations for the 2021 Northwest Emmy® awards by the Northwest chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) in a competition that includes the Seattle market.
KGW earned more nominations than any other Portland news outlet and is the only Portland commercial station nominated for overall excellence. The nomination total is the most in KGW’s history.
“It is rewarding to be recognized for our work during 2021, a year filled with difficult stories, smart solutions, and inspiring people. Our dedicated team focuses each day on how we can tell unique and compelling stories that make a difference and help improve the community. It’s gratifying to see that we are fulfilling our mission of re-thinking what local news can be and serving our community with journalism that truly matters,” said Steve Carter, President and General Manager of KGW.
The nominations for outstanding work span every aspect of journalism including best morning and evening newscasts, daily news report, hard news report, continuing coverage, light feature, serious feature, business consumer, crime, environment/science, politics/government, historical/cultural, interactive media, and public affairs program.
The KGW marketing team is nominated three times for best news promo campaigns, three Program Promo Campaigns, in addition to best commercial single spot and commercial campaign.
Details of each award nomination may be found below:
Overall Excellence
- Steve Carter, General Manager
Evening Newscast
- The Story: Meth in Portland • Mila Mimica, Stephanie Villiers, Maggie Vespa, Ashley Koch
- The Story: Who You Gonna Call? • Mila Mimica, Stephanie Villiers, Maggie Vespa
News Special
- Understanding Gun Violence • John Tierney, Kyle Iboshi, Gene Cotton, Andrew Dorn, Cristin Severance, Dan Haggerty
Continuing Coverage
- Hayden Island Dealing with Abandoned Ships, Rampant Crime • Morgan Romero
- Pushing for Accountability After a Deadly Heat Wave • John Tierney, Mila Mimica, Stephanie Villiers, Maggie Vespa, Andrew Dorn
Daily News Report
- Bob & Nancy • Katherine Cook
Hard News Report
- The Impact of an Encampment • Kyle Iboshi, Kurt Austin
Light Feature
- The Santa of Willamina Avenue • Jeff Kastner
- First True Love • Katherine Cook, Jon Gudgel
Serious Feature
- Saving the Enchanted Forest • Laural Porter, Kurt Austin
Crime
- Why Don't Portland Police Have Body Cameras? • Kyle Iboshi, Gene Cotton
Health/Medical
- Declan the Dinosaur • Laural Porter, Kurt Austin
Health/Medical Long Form
- Overwhelmed: Inside Oregon's ICUs • John Tierney, Pat Dooris, Christine Pitawanich, Nick Beber, Zachary Carver
Environment/Science
- Let's Get Out There • Jon Goodwin
Politics/Government
- ODOT Contributed to a Car Going Off a Bridge • Kyle Iboshi, Kurt Austin
- Redistricting & Gerrymandering • Stephanie Villiers
Arts/Entertainment
- Desperate for Laughs • Katherine Cook, Jon Gudgel
- An illustration of Ascending Flow • Brittany Falkers
Diversity Equity Inclusion
- Queer Heroes • Galen Ettlin
- A Dragon Chasing the Sun: The Story of Hazel Ying Lee • Christine Pitawanich
News Promo Single Spot
- Overwhelmed: Inside Oregon's ICUs • Randy Cobb
News Promo Campaign
- Portland's Housing Crisis • Randy Cobb, Kevin Ebel, Jeff Patterson
Program Promotion Campaign
- The Story • Kevin Ebel, Jeff Patterson, Ellen Boynton, Amanda Lashbaugh, Randy Cobb, Jennifer Woodruff, Skyler Stever
Commercial Campaign
- KGW Good Energy • Josh Schreck, Kevin Ebel, Jeff Patterson, Joseph DeGise, Skyler Stever
- Toyota-Start Your Impossible • Joseph DeGise, Kevin Ebel
Public Service Announcement Single Spot or Campaign
- KGW Vaccine Campaign • Josh Schreck, Kevin Ebel, Jeff Patterson, Skyler Stever
Weather Anchor
- Matt Zaffino
Sports Anchor
- Orlando Sanchez
Reporter – News Single Shift
- Katherine Cook
Reporter – News Special Assignment
- Laural Porter
Program Correspondent
- Grant McOmie
Live News Producer
- Stephanie Villiers
Writer
- Katherine Cook
- Laural Porter
Photographer
- Kurt Austin
Photographer Short Form or Long Form Content
- Jeff Kastner
News Editor
- Kurt Austin
Audio
- Kurt Austin
Video Journalist
- Devon Haskins
- Steven Redlin
- Jon Goodwin
