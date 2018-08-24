On the KGW News app? Tap for multimedia

The Mother of All Relays, more commonly known as Hood to Coast, kicked off with excitement Friday morning on Mount Hood.

More than 12,000 runners are participating in this year’s relay, which has become a staple event in Oregon since it began in 1982.

The race began at 5 a.m. sharp with cheers from the early-rising crowd and runners bundled in sweatshirts and jackets (temperatures were in the 40s).

KGW’s Rod Hill was at the starting line and warmed up with the Muumuu Crew who he described as “the best dressed team we’re going to see.”

More teams began their 2018 Hood to Coast journey as the sun broke through clouds and shined on Mount Hood.

