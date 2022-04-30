Kenton neighborhood crash leaves one person dead, several injured

Portland police said that the crash happened on North Columbia Boulevard on Saturday afternoon.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police say that one person is dead and a number of others injured after a crash in the Kenton neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.

Officers from the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) responded at 2:23 p.m. to a report of a crash at North Columbia Boulevard and North Peninsular Avenue. They arrived at the scene to find two vehicles that had collided.

One person was found dead at the scene. Another person ran away from the scene of the crash, PPB said, but was found nearby and taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

There were five people in the other vehicle involved, including three children. All of them were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

PPB's Major Crash Team responded to conduct an investigation, shutting down North Columbia Boulevard in both directions between North Peninsular and North Argyle Way. Traffic was detoured on North Columbia Blvd. Frontage Road.

A spokesman for Portland police said that the person who ran from the scene of the crash could face charges if the investigation determines that they were legally required to remain on scene, or if evidence points to criminal culpability.

The PPB spokesman could not confirm whether or not that person was the driver for one of the vehicles involved.

This is the 26th crash this year to activate the Major Crash Team, PPB said, and the third in less than 24 hours. It's the 21st traffic-related death in Portland this year.