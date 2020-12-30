2 teens flown to Vancouver hospital, 3 others injured in rollover crash

A fire official said the vehicle rolled multiple times before catching fire and coming to rest against a parked car in a residential driveway.

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. — Five teenagers were injured, including two who were flown to a Vancouver hospital, following a rollover crash in Kelso Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Holcomb Road. The vehicle rolled multiple times before catching fire and coming to rest against a parked car in a residential driveway, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue battalion chief Joe Tone.

A few of the teens were ejected from the vehicle. Two were deemed “critical patients,” Tone said. They were taken by ambulance to awaiting Life Flight helicopters and then flown to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver.

The three other teenagers were taken by ambulance to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview.