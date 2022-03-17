Erin go bragh: The St. Patrick's Festival at Kells is back

The largest St. Patrick's Day celebration in Oregon continues through Saturday at both of Kells' Portland locations.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The largest St. Patrick's Day celebration in Oregon returned to Portland on Thursday and will continue on both Friday and Saturday nights.

The annual Kells St. Patrick's Festival is happening at the original Kells Irish Pub downtown, and at Kells Brewery in Northwest Portland.

Thursday is the only day that they're charging a fee to get in. It's $20 at both locations, and includes a Kells St. Patrick's Festival t-shirt (while supplies last).

There are no minors allowed after 4 p.m. on St. Patrick's Day, but all ages are welcome on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday night, Beltaine will perform live at the downtown location starting at 8:30 p.m., while Sami & The Groove rock the Northwest Portland location beginning at 8 p.m.

Sami & The Groove will play downtown starting at 8:30 p.m., and Mbrascatu will perform at the Northwest location beginning at 8 p.m.

Gerard and Lucille McAleese first opened Kells in downtown Portland in 1990. The following year, they held their first festival to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.