x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Cat shot by arrow in Keizer, owner says

A GoFundMe has raised over $2,500 for the cat's veterinary expenses.
Credit: Taleaha
Milo the Cat from Keizer

KEIZER, Ore. — A Keizer woman whose cat was shot by an arrow earlier this month has set up a GoFundMe page to cover veterinary expenses. 

Taleaha, who asked not to use her last name, said her neighbors found her 2-year-old cat Milo with an arrow sticking out of its side on April 12. 

The neighbors said they found the cat under a backyard trailer and alerted the Keizer Police Department. Taleaha said the description of a white cat with black spots was a dead giveaway. 

"My heart dropped when I heard the description of the cat. I immediately knew it was him," she said. "How he ran around and got home with the arrow is beyond me. He made it home, which is what we’re all grateful for."

Credit: Taleaha Klampe
Milo resting at home.

Milo was able to get the arrow out of him before returning home to Taleaha and her fiancé. They immediately took him to an emergency vet where he received treatment, including staples, for his wounds. 

The arrow was found near their backyard the following day and turned in to police. 

Credit: Taleaha
The arrow involved in the attack

The following week, Taleaha started a GoFundMe page for Milo. A week after going live, the fundraiser has surpassed its goal of raising $2,500. Taleaha said she plans on donating the excess funds to other pet owners in need.

"I was extremely surprised and really grateful because I probably couldn’t have paid for Milo’s medical expenses," said Taleaha. "I didn’t expect so many people to reach out and care the way that they did. I didn’t even expect to get many donations at all, to be honest."

Milo recently had his staples removed and his owners are hopeful that he will make a full recovery.  

Keizer police told KGW that the incident remains under investigation. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Portland-area park visitors report increase in car break-ins