Here's why parents should keep Narcan at home, an expert says

Naloxone was greenlit for over-the-counter sale, making it the first drug of its kind to be sold without a prescription.

SEATTLE — Deaths from drug overdoses continue to be a public health issue in the United States according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And teens have been impacted at an alarming rate.

The median monthly overdose deaths among those ages 10-19 increased 109% from the last half of 2019 to the last half of 2021. Around 90% of deaths involved opioids, with about two-thirds of the deaths happening with at least one person present at the time of death.

And now advocates are hoping more parents and families take advantage of the drug naloxone now that it's been greenlit for over-the-counter sale, making it the first drug of its kind to be sold without a prescription.

"I think the bigger question is, 'Why wasn't it sooner?'" said David Laxton, the executive director of Newport Healthcare Kirkland which operates two other facilities in Washington that focus on teen drug use and mental health.

Laxton stressed it's not enough for Narcan to be sold over the counter, but his message to all parents is to keep Narcan in the house, make sure it's readily available and know how to use it.

"Many of these kids who overdose, not all, but many.. they are a kid at a party and they think they're taking Xanax or ecstasy or something like that and the reality is it's counterfeit pills that are fentanyl and all of a sudden they've overdosed," said Laxton who added that he understands it's a scary thought for parents to not always know what their kids are doing.

"Enabling and harm reduction are not the same thing," Laxton said.

He's hoping the move by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) helps reduce the stigma of addiction and drug use.

"I've been in the trenches a long time and I've seen way too many deaths, what this does is it gives someone the chance to fight another day," Laxton said.

Narcan could be sold in convenience stores, supermarkets and online retailers as soon as by the end of the summer.