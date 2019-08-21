WEST LINN, Ore. — The boat ramp at Hebb Park is closed temporarily as crews work to get a truck and a kayak that rolled into the river out of there.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff''s tweet, just after eight Wednesday morning a man backing his truck and kayak down the boat ramp had a brake failure. His truck rolled down the ramp into the Willamette River.

The man escaped and was not hurt. Water rescue units are headed there to get the truck and the kayak out. The boat ramp at Hebb park is closed until further notice.

This story will be updated as more information is available.