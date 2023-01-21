x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Kayaker rescued by Coast Guard in Columbia River near Cathlamet

A man on a kayak capsized near Puget Island in Wahkiakum County, Washington on Saturday morning.
Credit: U.S. Coast Guard
A basket is lowered to rescue a kayaker in the Columbia River

CATHLAMET, Wash. — The Coast Guard was called out on Saturday morning to rescue a man in the Columbia River near Puget Island after his kayak capsized.

The island is located south of Cathlamet, Washington in Wahkiakum County. That's about halfway between Longview and Astoria, Oregon.

The U.S. Coast Guard's Pacific Northwest Region says a witness on shore saw the man in the water and called 911. The kayaker was wearing a life jacket.

A crew from Astoria responded around 11:30 a.m. and arrived within 20 minutes.

The Coast Guard sent a rescue swimmer to save the man, lowering a basket to haul him up to a waiting helicopter.

Credit: U.S. Coast Guard
The kayaker is brought inside a Coast Guard helicopter.

The man was evaluated for hypothermia by EMS but declined transportation to the hospital. He is expected to be okay.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the KGW News app: Download for iPhone here | Download for Android here

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here

See a typo in this article? Email web@kgw.com for corrections

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

OSU helps out to treat Oregon Zoo tiger

Before You Leave, Check This Out