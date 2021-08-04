McMinnville woman hit by small plane while kayaking on Willamette River

Officials said the 42-year-old was seriously injured after being hit by a plane that had just taken off from a gravel bar along the river in Yamhill County.

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. — A kayaker was hit by a small plane that had just taken off from a gravel bar along the Willamette River west of Woodburn Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said the 42-year-old McMinnville woman serious injuries to her head and leg, but she is expected to survive.

The woman was kayaking with her mother near the Willamette's Lower Lambert Bar off River Road Northeast when the accident happened, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said the 69-year-old pilot, a Hillsboro resident, landed a Piper Super Cub airplane on a gravel bar earlier in the day and hit the woman moments after taking off.

The pilot was reportedly experienced with taking off from gravel bars along the river.

No names have been released and the investigation is ongoing.