KALAMA, Wash. — A Kalama woman is accused of plotting to murder her estranged husband and two others as revenge for her husband leaving her.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dawn Rolfe, 54, on Friday on attempted murder, harassment and gun charges.

Deputies said their investigation began after a witness reported Rolfe was planning to kill the three people. The sheriff’s office said the witness told them Rolfe was watching the intended victims and trying to get help carrying out her plan.

Detectives said the victims feared for their safety when deputies told them about the threat.

The sheriff’s office did not identify who the two other people Rolfe allegedly targeted are, or explain how they are connected to Rolfe or her husband.

Investigators said they started surveilling Rolfe and learned she planned to hire someone to carry out the murders. They said they also learned her motivation for the murders was revenge on her husband.

RELATED: Woman gets 7.5 years for plotting to kill estranged ex-husband

Deputies said Rolfe asked the witness for a gun and described ways to remove evidence from it.

On Friday, the witness told Rolfe the gun was available for her. Detectives took Rolfe into custody after they said she met the witness and took the gun.

Rolfe was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday at 11 a.m.