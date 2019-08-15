WALDPORT, Ore. — A juvenile Humpback whale has stranded itself on the beach in the Waldport area.

There are rescuers there but they cannot help the animal back into the water with the tides so low. They are keeping people away from the whale until the tides can rise. They are hopeful that the whale will be able to swim back into the ocean on its own.

If it cannot swim back in the high tide it may need to be euthanized, according to Bruce Mate, the Director of the Maine Mammal Institute.

If a whale is out of the water for an extended period of time its own weight on its organs can become an issue, according to Mate. He also said that if a whale cannot regulate its body temperature then its organs will begin shutting down. A decision to euthanize the animal may be more human than allowing it to suffer on the beach.

Mate said the calf appears to be a little young to be on its own, however, it appears to be around the age where a mother whale would stop feeding a calf and allow it to fend to itself.

