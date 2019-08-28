PORTLAND, Ore. — Businesses and residents that were affected by a grass fire in Northeast Portland are trying to assess the damage and determine how to move forward after the unexpected loss of property.

The fire began around 5:20 p.m. Monday in an abandoned driving range, near Northeast 85th Avenue and Siskiyou Street, and wind helped the fire spread quickly to the south.

The fire reached a parking lot owned by Cascade Auto and burned about 50 cars and two RVs.

Tristyn Mills, one of their employees, was in an office down the street when he saw the smoke. He said he sprinted down the street, but there was not much he could do to save the cars.

“We're trying to pull cars out, we're trying to get them out. But the problem is, at this point, the fumes and the gas are already on fire… so hot that there was no way we could actually pull the vehicles out,” Mills said.

Mills estimates the damage was well over $1 million for Cascade Auto. He said they will work hard, though, and come back from this.

Several people also came back to find their homes unlivable. Brandon Beck and Alexandra Lombardo live in one of the townhomes across from the car lot that burned. On Monday night, they packed up what they could, grabbed their pets and evacuated.

“It was unexpected because we were told that it was fine, it was probably just smoky,” Beck recalled. “We pulled up this morning and they were like, ‘No, your house was on fire.’”

They lost a lot of items, but thankfully found one that is irreplaceable in the now charred townhome.

“I was lucky enough to find my dad's urn underneath all the rubble, so I just really wanted that,” Lombardo said as her eyes teared up.

Beck and Lombardo now must stay in an apartment until they can figure out what to do next.

“I think that's the hardest part, is just something that as little as someone's irresponsibility causing this whole thing, having it affect us,” Beck said. “We both work our butts off, work and school. So, for that to just be taken away for a split second and just starting over, having to live out of a hotel, it's hard,” Beck said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Beck and Lombardo.

Investigators believe the fire was set intentionally, although they didn’t give a specific cause. Anyone with information about the fire, or video, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Oregon.

